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Since 1986 WSC has provided a voice for fans, publishing the very best alternative writing about football at all levels alongside unique photography, cartoons and illustrations

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WSC podcasts

The half decent football podcast

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Stories

"Did that actually just happen?” The day I lifted the World Cup trophy in my Leeds living room

A delivery driver’s favour to his student friends resulted in an evening they’d never forget – with the photos to prove it

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Arsenal, Arlesey and watching him play from a Vauxhall Victor: Memories of a football life with Dad

The winning entry in our 2025 writers' competition reflects on a father and son's football relationship. Entries are now open for the 2026 competition

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After the Lionesses' back-to-back Euros wins, what comes next for women's football?

From ensuring pitch access to dealing with social media hate, there is still a lot of work the FA need to do to boost participation for women and girls

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