Since 1986 WSC has provided a voice for fans, publishing the very best alternative writing about football at all levels alongside unique photography, cartoons and illustrations
Stories
Stopping the clock: Time wasting is a dark art that unleashes players' creativity
Running down seconds during a match is no longer simply a case of taking the ball to the corner, with the famous Pickford Flop one of many modern methodsRead
Reply guys: From ratios to Pessi – inside the baffling world of Football Twitter
The age of social media banter between rival fans has created its own distinct dialect, where "finished players" and winning the transfer window reign supremeRead
Loyalty card: Uwe Seeler's modesty and skills were a model for West German society
The countless goals scored for both Hamburg and Germany by "Our Uwe", who died in July, were matched by off-field charm as he became a national institutionRead