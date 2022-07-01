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Stories
"Did that actually just happen?” The day I lifted the World Cup trophy in my Leeds living room
A delivery driver’s favour to his student friends resulted in an evening they’d never forget – with the photos to prove itRead
Arsenal, Arlesey and watching him play from a Vauxhall Victor: Memories of a football life with Dad
The winning entry in our 2025 writers' competition reflects on a father and son's football relationship. Entries are now open for the 2026 competitionRead
After the Lionesses' back-to-back Euros wins, what comes next for women's football?
From ensuring pitch access to dealing with social media hate, there is still a lot of work the FA need to do to boost participation for women and girlsRead
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